“Put Your Pardon in the Pipeline” will take place on Saturday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at Buddy’s Barbershop on East Penn Street. (Philadelphia) — The Movement for Black and Brown Lives in Montgomery County, with the help of the Pennsylvania Black Legislative Caucus and the We Can’t Wait PA Statewide Coalition, is bringing Brandon Flood, secretary of the state Board of Pardons, to Norristown as part of a statewide series of barbershop discussions.