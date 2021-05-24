SPB vs BGR Live Score – Vincy Premier League T10, Scorecard, 24th May

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Fulham in the Premier League this evening.Protests against the Glazer ownership have overshadowed United’s recent fixtures, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffering back-to-back defeats at home against Leicester City and Liverpool. Around 10,000 supporters will return to Old Trafford tonight and their animosity in the wake of the Super League scandal could lead to a somewhat hostile atmosphere. “We’re hoping Tuesday is going to be a positive day, that we move together, play a good game of football, because that’s my job - to prepare the team to play well and that they’ll enjoy the day,” Solskjaer said ahead of the match after admitting the protests may have impacted his side’s recent performances. “That’s important, that we get back and enjoy being together. The mood in any club, and the relationship between a team and the fans, is vital to what happens on the pitch.” Meanwhile, Fulham have already succumbed to relegation, despite a valiant effort to avoid such a fate in the second half of the season, and Scott Parker’s are now already preparing for life back in the Championship. Follow all the action live below: