Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Check Affected Cities and Disrupt vaccination in Odisha

Odisha seems to be in trouble as they are facing severe cyclones and it is disrupting the vaccination process in the state, currently, in Bhubaneswar, Ganjam, Cuttack, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh are the places where the vaccination process has slowed down because of the going on cyclones that are affecting the state at this point in time, It seems like that the vaccination process has been canceled in many of the places in Odisha and the process is going to be suspended in some countable districts which have been decided by the government due to the going on Cyclone Yaas.