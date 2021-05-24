newsbreak-logo
Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, 24th May 2021, Written Update, Pool Romance Begins!

By Alisha
getindianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday is here which means your daily soaps are ready with fresh episodes to entertain their viewers. In this order, we are present with the written update of your favorite tv serial “Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali” on 24th May 2021. The fight of Pallavi and Raghav is grabbing the attention of the viewers and the conspiracy of Sulochana is adding the flavor of high voltage drama in the serial. Pallavi is struggling to deal with the problems and decides to not give up in front of Raghav and decides to will come out victorious. Let’s watch which new struggle is waiting to disturb the life of Pallavi.

getindianews.com
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Molkki 17 May 2021 full episode written update: Purvi decides to leave the house

Hey readers, Monday is here which means your favorite serials’ next episodes are telecasting for entertainment purposes and from this line-up, we are present with the written update of your beloved serial “Molkki” on 17th May 2021. The show is already providing a high voltage drama to its audiences which is highly liked by them. The returning of Virendra’s first wife Sakshi is created another level of drama in the lives of Virendra and Purvi. Let’s see what new drama is planting in the life of Purvi and how she will tackle the upcoming problems.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahilya Spots Traitors

Hello entertainers we are present here with the written update of the historical serial “Punyashlok Ahilya Bai” on 18th May 2021. The show is quite interesting to watch as the show is raising the social issue which was prominent at that time the freedom and the need for women’s education. Ahilya is constantly trying to get the right to education and she is trying hard for it but many hurdles are interrupting her goal. From the past few episodes, we are watching her struggle but it seems like her struggle are finally coming to an end.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Written Update full episode 17th May 2021: Veer Doubts Amdheer

Here we are with a written episode update of “Kyun Uthe Dil Chod Aaya” on 17th May 2021. The is serail these days has been becoming more appealing as we have seen that Ran]dheer has been back to the Amrit life but she is married to Veer while they aren’t able to live their life together and Amrit has been stuck due to her promise she made to Veer. Randheer is also struggling with his feelings and he is trying his best to bring his love back to his life.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Qurbaan Hua 21 May 2021 Written Episode Update: Gajala New Master Plan For Shlok

Hello entertainers, hope you are doing good and safe at your home, we are back with another written update of your favorite serial titled “Qurbaan Hua” of 21st May 2021. The show is going well and the love story is quite interesting to watch and highly liked by the audiences. The plot of the story is revolving around Chahat and Neel who previously wanted to destroy the lives of families due to a misunderstanding and in this order, both get married to each other. With time their anger and harness is faded away and both fall in love with each other.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Ishq Par Zor Nahin, 18th May 2021, Written Update, Ishqi Rejected Mayank!

We have come with the written update of the Sony TV serial named “Ishq Par Zor Nahin”. The episode starts with Ahaan as he calls Mayak and asks him to come to the pool area because Ishqi’s condition is not good. He tells him that Sarla has also come there. Mayank says to him that he is busy with some other work and asks her to handle it. He asks if he is coming or he came to take him. Mayank says he is coming. Savitri also leaves thereafter Mayank. Mayank thinks again Ishqi saved Sonu from him. Mayank says sorry to Sarla and holds Ishqi.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, 20th May 2021, Written Update, The Ultimate Revelation!

The episode is at its sneak peek tonight and we will also be going to see many zigzags in Amrit, Randheer, and Veer’s life. It will be going to be interesting to watch tonight’s episode. Amrit is struggling a lot as she has to leave her love for the sake of her ‘promise she made to Veer. Ransheer is also struggling as he has to compromise his love.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Bawara Dil, 21 May 2021, Written Update, Mangala Creates A Scene

Hope you guys are excited to know the next written update of the upcoming episode of the serial “Bawara Dil” of 21st May 2021. The serial is the remake of the Marathi TV series and after winning the heart of Marathi fans the show is winning the hearts of colors tv fans. A lot of twists and turns are covering in the show which is highly liked by its audiences and the storyline is quite interesting to watch. Let’s see what new is cooking up inside the story of the serial to keep the audiences entertained.
Worldgetindianews.com

Barrister Babu Today’s Episode 17th May 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Compliment Bondita

We are back with another written update of “Barrister Babu” on 17th May 2021 for the amusement of the audiences. The show is receiving immense love from the side of the audiences and they are loving to watch the exciting track which is currently featuring in the show. In order to get close near to Bondita, Anirudh shifts from his house and becomes her neighbor. Bondita is currently living with Thakumaa who has taken the oath that she will make the mind of Bondita leave her dream of becoming a “Barrister” on her own and Thakumaa also wants to defeat Anirudh.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Pandya Store, 25th May 2021, Today’s Episode, Written Update, Shiva Falls In Love With Raavi!

Hey guys, hope you all are doing good and safe at your home and excited to know the next written update of your favorite serial “Pandya Store” of 25th May 2021. The show is quite popular amongst the audiences and they do not forget to watch every single episode of the serial. The serial successfully connects the audience with its storyline and they enjoy every bit of its drama. So without wasting further time let’s watch what new is cooking inside the story for the entertainment purpose of the audiences. The story begins with Dhara who is saying you are coming at this time to return my saree and you know very well that this saree is my gift and Gautama gifted it to me.
Worldgetindianews.com

Tujhse Hai Raabta 25th May 2021 full episode written update: Kavya Meet Dolly!

The episode begins with Malhar and Kalyani are in search of something really important for Kalyani. They are going through a tough time. They are going to reveal a truth that might be shocking for everyone and this is important for Kalyani as she is searching for her sister. They are putting all the possible efforts to find her missing sibling.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, 19th May 2021, Written Update, Shaurya and Anokhi marrige Twist!

The episode begins with Anokhi as she goes away from Shaury when she sees everyone is around him for taking care of him. Anokhi stands in a corner. Devi asks Shaurya if he is fine or not. Aastha comes to Anokhi and says her to meet Shaurya but she says to her that he is with him. Shaurya comes outside along with his family and sees Anokhi there. He steps forward to her but Shagun comes there and takes him with her in the car. Everyone stands stunned.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Qurbaan Hua 20th May 2021 written update: Chahat Slaps Nisha!

The story of the serial Quraban Hua revolves around the Neel and Chahat. Both of them have a goal to take revenge on each other’s family and show fake concern for each other they are just burning inside to take revenge. Chahhat is an innocent decent girl who uses to follow her dad as her inspiration and her dad loves her so much no matter what.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Mere Sai 20th May 2021 written update: Sai Provides His Counsel

In the new episode, you are going to see Rambha who is shell shocked after seeing Rama as her eyes got widen up and she is also pretty shocked as Sai is stating that the promise that the lady made to her has been fulfilled by the lady as she has raised that girl with a lot of affection and love and has fulfilled the promise that she made.
Worldgetindianews.com

Sasural Simar Ka 2 Today’s Episode 21 May 2021 Written Update: Simar Refuses To Marry with Aarav!

The episode commences with Chote Simar as she makes coffee for Reema so that she could relax. She takes Coffee to her but she refuses it. Simar feels bad. Indu and Avinash ask Simar to take care of the house as they both are going out for some work. Giriraj and Chitra go to meet Gupta. They offer to him to get her daughter married to Vivaan. Guptaji says to them that he will get her daughter to marry Vivaan but on one condition if Chitra can make accept Vivaan as Geetanjali’s heir.
Worldgetindianews.com

Choti Sardarni, 27th May 2021, Written Episode Update, Kulwant’s Narrow Escape!

The episode is gonna be jammed with lots of issues for Meher. Wedding bells are ringing in the house and there is the celebration of wedding functions and everyone is going to seem busy enjoying the functions. Meher is also busy enjoying and performing the rituals along with Sarab. While on the other side Harleen and Dolly are planning something against Meher and Sarab.
Moviesgetindianews.com

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, Written Update, 25th May 2021, Khanderao Helps Ahilya In Searching Renu!

The storyline of this serial is different which makes it different from others. Instead of family drama, the serial portrays the evil subjects of ancient times and how the efforts and struggles of a girl named Ahilya in order to get the right to education for her are quite interesting to watch. After great efforts, her desire is finally coming true but only one obstacle is standing in front of her dream to achieve her goal and that is her mother-in-law who does not want her to get the right to education.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Sasural Simar Ka 2 25th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Reema Faces Dilemma

The episode begins with a lot of confusion in Simar’s life. Badi Simar wants to make her a daughter in law but it isn’t that easy. While the episode starts with it telling everyone about the wedding update and Badi Simar is getting worried as she knows the truth and this is making her tensed and upset. The wedding date has been fixed.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Mere Sai Today’s Episode 25th May 2021 Written Update: Chandra Get A Chance To Rectify Her Mistake

In the new episode of the serial, you are going to see Lakshmikant as he is seeing pointing at his house, Rama is thinking to himself that Azoba has been sent by her for some or the other reason and he is thinking that what could be the reason, Everyone has been thinking about the decoration that is going to be done for Dwarkamai for tomorrow and also everyone giving a thought to what to cook on this special occasion.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 (IMM2) Written Update 18th May 2021: Vyom New Deal For Ridhima!

Hey entertainment lovers, we are back with another astonishing episode of the serial titled “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2” on 18th May 2021. The show is watched by specific spectators as the concept of the show is quite different from other serials and the show is based on a romantic thriller. The serial always comes up with different twists and turns which is highly liked by its audiences. The main lead Riddhima is always stuck in trouble but always smartly comes out of the problems now let’s see what new problems are waiting for her. Begin with the written update of today’s episode.