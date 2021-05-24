Menil’s monument exhibition shows artists thinking big

Agnes Denes’ “Citadel for the Inner City — The Glass Wall” possesses a metallic, magnetic pull. Displayed at an angle, the piece sends a viewer along 180-degree arcs from one side to the other and back again. The movement allows the silver ink on a 16-foot piece of vellum to trick the eye and mind into thinking Denes’ lines are a liquid that changes shape like the scales of a swimming fish. Despite all the swirling curves perceived, the piece comprises only a dense series of meticulously placed straight lines, without a curve to be found.