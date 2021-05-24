newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burtrum, MN

Burturm Bar Warns of Counterfeit Money in Circulation

By Abbey
Posted by 
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the weekend, the Burtrum Cabooze bar warned of counterfeit money being circulated. In a post to Facebook, the bar shared:. Unfortunately we have to keep a close look out for fake cash!. We are thankful for a very busy fun saturday nigh￼t but this ended up here so we...

minnesotasnewcountry.com
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burtrum, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Black Money#Real Money#Chinese#Counterfeit Bills#Fake Money#Fake Cash#Counterfeiters#Color Shifting Ink#Printing#Real Bills#Ultraviolet Light#Authentic Bills Glow#Ultraviolet Activation#Pink Chinese Writing#Security Threads#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Fraud Crimesclassiccountry1070.com

Evergy Warns Kansans of Scammers Posing as Employees Demanding Money

Evergy issued a warning to customers about scammers who are pretending to be with the company have been calling people to steal personal information and money. The company said that individuals are demanding immediate payment in order to avoid service disconnection. Evergy added that calls of this nature are never...
Marshfield, WIhubcitytimes.com

More counterfeit $100 bills surface in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield police have discovered more counterfeit cash in the city. After two fake $100 bills surfaced in the city last week at Rogan’s Shoes, police responded to Fleet Farm on May 23, where staff members reported a similar discovery. A store manager placed $100 bills used for payment...
Osseo, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Minnesota Police Department Warns Of Circulating Donation Scam

As if we don't have enough scams to keep track of as it is, here's yet another one you will want to be aware of. The Osseo Police Department took to their Facebook page Tuesday (May 11) to warn locals and state residents about a scam that is circulating in the area. This scam shows that scammers are going the extra mile to prey on people based on the effort doing this would take.
Scott County, KYnews-graphic.com

Sheriff’s office warns residents of counterfeit goods from overseas

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents against counterfeit Apple products that are being sent from overseas. U.S. Customs and Border Production along with the Office of Homeland Security intercepted and seized multiple products, including earbuds, being sent from China to Georgetown. They are being sent to the U.S. in boxes labeled for other products in order to bypass U.S. Customs because they are violating copyright and patent infringement laws.
LifestyleNWI.com

SUPER-COUPONING: When a counterfeit coupon is accepted, who pays?

If a shopper uses a fake coupon to buy laundry detergent, who pays? I used to think the store would take the loss, but a friend who works at a supermarket told me that most times, the brand will pay the store anyway for the fake coupon when they submit it for reimbursement so the store does not lose money. It doesn't quite make sense to me. Can you explain?
Sidney, OHsidneyoh.com

Narcotics Search Warrant Leads to Arrest and Recovery of Counterfeit Money

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Sidney Police Department executed a narcotic’s search warrant at 301 E Robinwood. The initial entry and securing of the location had to be accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team. This is due to the fact that this residence was deemed a high risk to officer’s safety.
Manheim, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Counterfeit Cash Used at Giant Food Store! Help Us ID These Funny Money Felons!

At 8:30 p.m., on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021, the depicted black male and black female entered the Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township and used a counterfeit $100.00 bill to purchase $7.61 worth of food. The counterfeit bill was not discovered until after the pair left the store. Any person knowing the identity of either person should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking "Submit a Tip" below.
Lakeview, ARKTLO

Lakeview man arrested for stolen car, counterfeit money

Matthew Autry (Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff’s Office) A Lakeview man has been arrested for theft and forgery charges after a Bull Shoals Police Department patrolman spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Matthew Autry faces two felonies — Theft by Receiving and Forgery — as well as...
Iowa State1380kcim.com

Iowa Attorney General Warns Of Circulating Government Grant Scams

Although tens of thousands of dollars in free grant money may be hard to turn down, Iowa Attorney General, Tom Miller, is warning residents of scammers who are using this as a lure to get their hands on your hard-earned money. The con artists are utilizing a variety of different tactics and tricks to gain your trust as well as your money. The Attorney General’s office has been seeing an increase in the use of Facebook as a means for scammers to contact victims. In a recent complaint, a consumer lost hundreds of dollars after her friend sent her a message on a social media site, telling her of a man who could provide a government grant if she just filled out a bit of personal information. After submitting that information, the woman was informed she would receive thousands in grant funds and was instructed to pay a “delivery fee” of $400 in bitcoin. After paying that fee and another, she found out that her friend’s Facebook had been hacked. This is just one example of the phony government grant scams. Other instances have scammers placing grant ads in the classifieds and contacting victims through phone calls and mailings about grant winnings. Miller and the Federal Trade Commission remind Iowa residents that an offer of “money for nothing” will likely just have you ending up with a lighter wallet. They urge everyone to be wary and to not pay out any money for a “free” government grant and to verify any contacts with the agency the individual claims to be representing. Do not trust caller ID as scammers can disguise the information to appear to originate from the claimed agency and never give any personal information. Legitimate businesses and agencies will not ask for you to email, text or Facebook message them your bank account, credit card or Social Security numbers. Report any scam contacts to Facebook or other online sites and be wary of any offer asking you to pay in gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency. If you have been contacted or been a victim of such a scam, complaints can be filed with the Iowa Attorney General’s office or Federal Trade Commission through the contact points included below.
Menomonee Falls, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls: Customer’s money stolen at sports bar

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened Saturday, May 1 at DJ’s Goalpost Sports Bar and Grill. It happened around 2 a.m. Police say two female customers were involved in a theft of money from another customer. One suspect left the area...