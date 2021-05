Kamran Akmal feels Mohammad Amir has four to five years of cricket left in him.© AFP. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has urged skipper Babar Azam to consider Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz for the T20 World Cup slated to be played this year. Akmal has also said that Babar should look to improve the current selection policy and he can take a cue from former Pakistan skippers. “Babar Azam is improving as a captain with passing time. Although, he need to bring improvement in his selection policy. Inzi [Inzamamul Haq] and Younis [Khan] bhai were very strict in this matter. They valued domestic experience over short-cut selections. Babar needs to understand that this will affect team performance in the future,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.