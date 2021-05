Shane Warne with Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar.© Instagram. Former Australian leg spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday posted a picture with on-field rivals and off-field friends, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, saying that the trio always did their best to entertain the fans. “Great battles on the field and great friends of the field! The three of us always tried our best to entertain and play the game in the right spirit, plus inspire people @sachintendulkar @brianlaraofficial,” Warne caption the picture on Instagram. The post garnered more than 15k likes within an hour of posting.