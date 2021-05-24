newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Shiran Fernando advised ‘Viral Culture’ test for Covid-19 positive results

By Correspondent
bdcrictime.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will recommend ‘Viral Culture tests’ for its newest pacer Shiran Fernando, who has returned a second positive COVID-19 test in Bangladesh. The suggestion will be sent by Prof. Arjuna De Silva, the chairman of the medical panel. On Sunday, the 28-year-old right-arm fast bowler didn’t go...

www.bdcrictime.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shiran Fernando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Covid 19#Sri Lanka Cricket#Bangladesh#Medical Tests#Odi#The Sri Lankan#Slc#Viral Culture Tests#Pace Bowler Fernando#Subsequent Negative Tests#Colombo#Coach Chaminda Vaas#Arjuna#Pcr#Viruses#Mahmud Sujon#False Positives#Regular Contact#Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Marquino Mindley tests positive for COVID-19

Gros Islet [St. Lucia], May 23 (ANI): Jamaican fast bowler Marquino Mindley has tested positive for coronavirus, informed Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday. In accordance with the medical protocols established with the St. Lucian Ministry of Health, Mindley, who is currently asymptomatic, will now self-isolate in his hotel room under the supervision of the CWI Medical Team until he returns with two back-to-back negative results.
Public Healthescunited.com

Member of Polish delegation tests positive for COVID-19

In a statement released on Saturday, the Eurovision Song Contest Communications Team have announced that a member of the Polish delegation has returned a positive COVID-19 test during routine testing. This person had last been at Rotterdam Ahoy on Thursday, when the whole delegation tested negative for the virus. In...
Public HealthESPN

Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence. He is asymptomatic and claims to be in 'high spirits'. "A couple of our helpers tested positive and so all the family members did the tests. Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I am surprised," Milkha told PTI.
MLBTimes Daily

Vaccinated Nats player tests positive for COVID-19,

CHICAGO (AP) — An unidentified Washington Nationals player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
SportsBirmingham Star

ICC ODI Player Rankings: Mehidy Hasan rises to number two

Dubai [UAE], May 26 (ANI): Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan has become only the third bowler from his country to be ranked among the top two of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings after a fine showing in the first two matches of their ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka with the ball. Mehidy has advanced three places to reach the second position after returning figures of four for 30 and three for 28 bowling with the new ball, as per the latest weekly update issued by ICC. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had grabbed the number one position in 2009 for the first time while left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak is the other Bangladesh bowler to have been in the top two, reaching the second position in 2010. Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rehman is another one from Bangladesh to move up the list, his hauls of three for 34 and three for 16 lifting him eight places to ninth position. Rahim's best position has been fifth, which he had attained in December 2018. Mushfiqur Rahim, player of the match in both ODIs, has moved up four places to a career-best 14th position after scoring 84 and 125. Mahmudullah has advanced two places to 38th position after his scores of 54 and 41. For Sri Lanka, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera's haul of three for 44 in the second match has lifted him 11 places to joint-61st along with compatriot PWH de Siva, who too has advanced eight places. Dhananjaya de Silva (up nine places to 83rd) and Lakshan Sandakan (up nine places to 94th) are among the other bowlers to gain in the latest weekly update that also includes performances in the two-match series between the Netherlands and Scotland. Scotland batsman Richard Berrington's knock of 41 in the first match of the series played in Rotterdam has lifted him two places to joint-72nd while the Netherlands' opener Max O'Dowd's 102-ball 82 in the same match sees him progress 11 places to 150th. Scotland's new-ball bowler Alasdair Evans has moved up 10 places to 89th after his five-wicket haul in the second match helped his team draw the series 1-1. (ANI)
Public HealthThe Daily Star

Shiran tests negative for Covid-19

Sri Lanka cricketer Shiran Fernando, who was the only member from the Lankan contingent to have returned coronavirus positive on the return test on Sunday and subsequently had to isolate, has tested negative for the virus today. The cricketer had to sit out the first two ODIs where Bangladesh clinched...
WWE411mania.com

Taichi Confirms He Tested Positive For COVID-19

It was reported earlier this month that several talents in NJPW tested positive for COVID-19 and yesterday Kazuchika Okada confirmed that he was one of them. Now, Taichi has also confirmed that he had the Coronavirus in an interview with Tokyo Sports. Taichi was one of nine wrestlers who were...
Premier LeagueESPN

Khaled Mahmud tests positive for Covid-19

Khaled Mahmud, the former Bangladesh captain and current BCB director, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolating at home. Mahmud, 49, was the Bangladesh team director on their recent Test tour of Sri Lanka and was supposed to have the same role for the home ODI series that starts on Sunday, against the same opponents. He is also a coach in the Dhaka Premier League, which is scheduled to begin on May 31.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Perera, Chameera shine as Sri Lanka register win in 3rd ODI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 28 (ANI): Kusal Perera smashed a brilliant ton before Dushmantha Chameera registered career-best figures to help Sri Lanka win the third and final ODI against Bangladesh on Friday. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 97 runs in the dead rubber to claim their first World Cup Super League...
Sports24newshd.tv

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs in third ODI

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera took five wickets as Sri Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by 97 runs to clinch a consolation victory in the third one-day international on Friday. Skipper Kusal Perera hit 120 to guide Sri Lanka to 286-6, a total they defended by bowling out Bangladesh for 189 in 42.3 overs in Dhaka. The hosts won the series 2-1.
Sports24newshd.tv

Perera ton guides Sri Lanka to 286-6 in third ODI

Skipper Kusal Perera hit an attacking 120 as Sri Lanka posted 286 for six in the third one-day international against Bangladesh on Friday. Perera's sixth ODI century and an unbeaten 55 by Dhananjaya de Silva guided Sri Lanka, who trail the three-match series 2-0, to a challenging total after they elected to bat in Dhaka.
Worldshepherdgazette.com

Mushfiqur Rahim Caught On Stump Mic Asking Mehidy Hasan To Push Non-Striker. Watch

Mehidy Hasan picked up three wickets and gave away 28 runs in his quota of 10 overs.© AFP. Mushfiqur Rahim laid the platform for a series-clinching win for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in the second One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Tuesday with a fine century. However, more than the wicketkeeper-batsman’s heroics with the bat, his antics from behind the stumps became the talk of the town after a video of him started doing the rounds on social media in which Rahim can be heard asking his bowler to push the non-striker down, if he comes in front. “Push him to the ground, if he comes in front,” the stump mic caught Rahim instructing off-spinner Mehidy Hasan in Bengali during the second ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Public Healththefederal.com

Not just India, four other countries are also reeling under COVID

India may have been severely hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic but it is not the only country in the world battling with record spikes in COVID-19 cases, heavy death tolls and vaccine shortages. According to data compiled by the John Hopkins University, a CNBC report suggested...
Premier LeagueThe Daily Star

‘No joke being number 1 all-rounder for 10-12 years’

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad said that he is 'certain' that premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been struggling for form recently, will turn up with a better performance in the final ODI against Sri Lanka in Mirpur tomorrow. Shakib has had an abysmal IPL campaign before the league was...