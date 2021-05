The Mustang line now includes the Mach-E CUV EV. Ford finally did it. The automaker figured out another way to harness the Mustang name to produce an entirely different model. In this case, it is the Mach-E, an all-electric crossover. We’ve long thought that a four-door variant would be an intriguing option to the coupe, but that is not what you get here. Instead, Ford created an all-new electric-based platform and built an entirely new vehicle upon it. The design cues are Mustang derived, yet the similarities end there. Or do they?