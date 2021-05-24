A CUT ABOVE: Essex Tech's McDonald named 59th Salem News Student-Athlete Award winner
Molly McDonald enrolled at Essex Tech four years ago hoping to learn about the environment to make the world a better place. As she gets ready to graduate, it's the environment McDonald has created around everything she's participated in at the school that's made the small world at Essex Tech a much better place. The judges of this year's Salem News Student-Athlete Award had no doubt she'll be able to multiply that goodwill to the college scale, and some day perhaps, globally.www.salemnews.com