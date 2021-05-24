newsbreak-logo
Preview: Tigers seek first-ever series win over Lankan Lions

Cover picture for the articleBangladesh are on the verge of beating Sri Lanka for the first time in a series. With 1-0 up in the three-match series, the hosts go as favourites again into the second ODI at Mirpur. Bangladesh will move to No.1 in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table if...

Worlddallassun.com

Sri Lankan team arrives in Bangladesh for ODI series

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 16 (ANI): Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka squad arrived in Dhaka for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Sunday. The Sri Lanka squad will now complete a three-day quarantine before they play a practice match on May 21. The three-match series which is a part of the...
Rugbyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Springboks are 'underdogs' to win British Lions series - bookmakers

Early betting markets are suggesting that the Springboks will start their series against the British & Irish Lions series as underdogs. The Lions will play three Test matches against the Boks on 24 July, 31 July and 7 August. The Springboks are the current world champions having triumphed famously in...
Worldshepherdgazette.com

BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh Thrash Sri Lanka, Take Unassailable 2-Zero Collection Lead

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 125 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Dhaka.© AFP. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets each as Bangladesh thrashed Sri Lanka by 103 runs in a rain-hit second one-day international to clinch the series on Tuesday. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim hit 125 to steer Bangladesh, who recorded their first series win over Sri Lanka across formats, to 246 all out in 48.1 overs after they elected to bat in Dhaka.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mushfiqur ton helps Bangladesh to break Sri Lanka jinx

Mushfiqur Rahim hit a gritty 125 to set up Bangladesh's maiden series victory over Sri Lanka across all formats with an emphatic 103-run win in the rain-hit second one-day international on Tuesday. The wicketkeeper-batsman lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 74-4 to 246 all out after they elected to bat first...
SportsBirmingham Star

ICC ODI Player Rankings: Mehidy Hasan rises to number two

Dubai [UAE], May 26 (ANI): Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan has become only the third bowler from his country to be ranked among the top two of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings after a fine showing in the first two matches of their ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka with the ball. Mehidy has advanced three places to reach the second position after returning figures of four for 30 and three for 28 bowling with the new ball, as per the latest weekly update issued by ICC. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had grabbed the number one position in 2009 for the first time while left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak is the other Bangladesh bowler to have been in the top two, reaching the second position in 2010. Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rehman is another one from Bangladesh to move up the list, his hauls of three for 34 and three for 16 lifting him eight places to ninth position. Rahim's best position has been fifth, which he had attained in December 2018. Mushfiqur Rahim, player of the match in both ODIs, has moved up four places to a career-best 14th position after scoring 84 and 125. Mahmudullah has advanced two places to 38th position after his scores of 54 and 41. For Sri Lanka, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera's haul of three for 44 in the second match has lifted him 11 places to joint-61st along with compatriot PWH de Siva, who too has advanced eight places. Dhananjaya de Silva (up nine places to 83rd) and Lakshan Sandakan (up nine places to 94th) are among the other bowlers to gain in the latest weekly update that also includes performances in the two-match series between the Netherlands and Scotland. Scotland batsman Richard Berrington's knock of 41 in the first match of the series played in Rotterdam has lifted him two places to joint-72nd while the Netherlands' opener Max O'Dowd's 102-ball 82 in the same match sees him progress 11 places to 150th. Scotland's new-ball bowler Alasdair Evans has moved up 10 places to 89th after his five-wicket haul in the second match helped his team draw the series 1-1. (ANI)
WorldThe Daily Star

Mushfiqur, bowlers deliver series win

Bangladesh registered their first-ever bilateral series win over Sri Lanka, thanks to a magnificent century from Mushfiqur Rahim in a 103-run win in the second match of the three-match ODI series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur yesterday. The foundation was laid by 'Mr Dependable' Mushfiqur, who fought a...
Sportscricfit.com

3 Problems Team India Will Face Ahead Of WTC Final

Team India is all set and ready to face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton between June 18-22 According to many experts, the team have all their bases covered and looks the ‘favorites’ to win the title. Team India have beaten teams like West Indies, Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia and England to get into the WTC final. In the process, they have played some outstanding cricket, especially against Australia Down Under.
Sports7upsports.com

Top 10 Batsmen With Most Fours in International Cricket

Scoring a boundary has always been the main form of accelerating one’s innings. From the very beginning of the game, batsman have always been thirsty to hit more and more boundaries. When a batsman hits the ball and the ball either rolls to the boundary line or drops before the...
Sportscricfit.com

Virat Kohli To Babar Azam To Eoin Morgan: Highest Paid International Captains

England skipper Joe Root has pipped Virat Kohli to become the highest-paid skipper of the 2020-21 season. Virat, who is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world is the only Indian sportsperson who featured in the Forbes list in 2020. Kohli acquired the 66th spot with a reported earning of nearly 196 crores. The captain of Team India, Kohli is one of the players with a Grade A+ contract and draws a salary of Rs 7 crore per year. However, Root earns more than him. In this article, we look at the highest-paid international captains.
Sportscricxtasy.com

How have New Zealand’s top 5 quicks fared in the World Test Championship (WTC) so far

While the batsmen have provided an able hand, much of the credit for New Zealand reaching the final of the World Test Championship against India goes to their bowlers. The Kiwis boast of unprecedented riches when it comes to the fast-bowling, with the kind of depth and variety in the arsenal that would be a cause of envy for other Test teams in the world.
Sportscrowdwisdom.live

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Predictions

Bangladesh has already won the ODI series and will be looking to clean sweep the series against Sri Lanka. On the other-hand Sri Lanka will be playing to save their face by winning the last match. First two matches were also played at the same ground the team that batted...
WorldSkySports

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in ODI series for first time as Mushfiqur Rahim hits 125 in Dhaka

Mushfiqur Rahim struck his eighth ODI hundred as Bangladesh sealed a first-ever bilateral ODI series win over Sri Lanka with a 103-run, DLS victory in Dhaka. Mushfiqur scored 125 from 127 balls in the second ODI of the three-match series - two days after top-scoring with 84 in Bangladesh's 33-run win in the first - as the home side made 246 all out amid a couple of rain delays.