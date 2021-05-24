newsbreak-logo
Edna Vivian Workman Grubisa

Cover picture for the articleEdna Vivian Workman Grubisa, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Uniontown, passed away quietly Friday, May 14 2021. She was born October 9, 1926, in Farmington. She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas M. Grubisa Jr.; and mother Claudia Riley Workman. Edna is survived by her children, Thomas M. Grubisa...

