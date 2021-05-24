newsbreak-logo
Uniontown, PA

Betty Ann Collins Kaylor

heraldstandard.com
 4 days ago

Betty Ann Collins Kaylor, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 24. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Betty's life Tuesday, May 25, with Pastor Maggie Friedhof officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.

www.heraldstandard.com
