This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired May 28, 2021 06:30 PM. In honor of Asian-American and Pacific Islander heritage month, host Carol Castiel sits down (via Microsoft Teams) with California Democratic Congressman, Ted Lieu, an immigrant from Taiwan who sits on the House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs and Judiciary Committees. He rose from relative poverty to earn a law degree with high honors; Lieu joined the military where he served as judge advocate in the General’s Corps and currently serves as Colonel in the Air Forces Reserves. One of the nine House managers during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial for inciting the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, Congressman Lieu discusses the significance of a bipartisan commission, immigration reform and infrastructure legislation, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, cybersecurity, Afghanistan, and US-China relations.