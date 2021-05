Registration is open for musically minded youth to spend the summer at Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM). PCM is offering a variety of classes this year, including Beats By Girlz, led by Beats founder, Erin Barra. Beats By Girlz is the promise of a future — one where traditionally marginalized gender identities are able to visualize and realize their full potential. Attendees will have access to the tools, resources, education, and community necessary to foster growth.