Those in need encouraged to apply soon, before funds run out. Charles Marsh, who manages a property on West Brighton Avenue understands precarity. “He lost his job and has been kind of depressed,” said Marsh of the tenant who rents his South Side property and was one of many nationwide who lost their job at the height of the pandemic in 2020. “I have been letting him go on (without paying rent). The thing about him is that he is trying.”