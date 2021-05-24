newsbreak-logo
The UID 2.0 Code Base Is Officially Open Source

By Allison Schiff
adexchanger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnified ID 2.0 is now open source and not just in name only. On Monday, The Trade Desk committed the full open source code base for Unified ID 2.0 to the PRAM (Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media) Technical Working Group, which is run by the IAB Tech Lab. This transfer...

