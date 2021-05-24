The UID 2.0 Code Base Is Officially Open Source

Simple DirectMedia Layer (often called SDL) is a popular software library for developing games. Version 1.2 of the SDL library was a popular platform for many open source games and has since been replaced by SDL 2.0. However, due to incompatibilities between the two versions of SDL, many games have not been ported to the newer version of the library. This has left distributions with the task of packaging both versions of the library to allow a wider range of games and applications to run. The Fedora team is trying to address this extra maintenance burden. "SDL 1.2 development ended long ago, with SDL 2.0 replacing it. However, many older games still use SDL 1.2 and cannot change to SDL 2.0. In order to help move SDL 1.2 games into the modern world, let's replace SDL 1.2 with sdl12-compat, which uses SDL 2.0." The sdl12-compat package provides a compatibility layer for SDL 1.2 programs which uses the newer version of SDL behind the scenes.