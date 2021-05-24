newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Renville County, MN

Three Injured in Renville County Crash

By Mark
kduz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Renville County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash happened west of Hector just after 12:30pm on Highway 212 at Renville County Road 16. The Patrol says a car driven by 51-year-old Russell Korson of Stewart was eastbound on Highway...

kduz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Renville County, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Olivia, MN
City
Stewart, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Renville County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Hector, MN
City
Elk River, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#The State Patrol#Highway 212#The Olivia Hospital#45 Year Old William Bade#14 Year Old Haley Korson#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Franklin, MNmyklgr.com

Franklin man charged after deputies find 3/4 lb. of methamphetamine in his car, home

A Franklin man was arrested Thursday for various drug crimes after area residents alerted law enforcement of suspicious activity at his residence. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, May 13, a deputy stopped a vehicle leaving a Franklin home after other residents of the town had approached the Sheriff’s office with concerns. Inside was Brian D. LaBaw, age 59. A sheriff’s office canine was summoned to the scene and indicated to his handler the presence of drugs within LaBaw’s vehicle. A search turned up about a quarter-pound of methamphetamine inside.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Renville County, MNknuj.net

Olivia Women Injured In Renville County Collision Tuesday

Two women from Olivia were injured when their vehicles collided in Renville County on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:19 p.m., a 2019 Jeep Equinox driven by 75-year-old Nancy Kay Hauge, was southbound on Highway 71, while a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 51-year-old Brenda Ann Hedeen, was westbound on Highway 212. At the intersection of the two highways the vehicles collided. Hauge and Hedeen were both transported to the hospital in Olivia with non-life threatening injuries.
Kandiyohi County, MNWest Central Tribune

Records published May 6, 2021

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Renville County, MNknuj.net

Olivia Hog Farmer Charged With Recording Women Showering Without Their Knowledge

According to Renville County Court documents, an Olivia hog farmer is accused of video recording women showering in his hog barn without their knowledge. 27-year-old Nicolas Steffel, was charged last week with six gross misdemeanor counts of interference with privacy. A search warrant for Steffel’s iPhone and iPad was issued after the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip. Renville County investigators allegedly found a video on Steffel’s phone of a female showering in his hog barn. A further search of Steffel’s phone unearthed 23 videos that had been recorded between Oct 2016 and Dec 2019. The charging document indicates that the hog barn is bio-controlled, so everyone is required to shower before entering or leaving the barn. Investigators were able to identify most of the women in the videos, and spoke with six of the women, who all verified they were the person in the videos and were unaware they were being recorded. Any videos recorded before April 22, 2018, were outside the statute of limitation for charging Steffel with a criminal offense.
Olivia, MNWest Central Tribune

Olivia man alleged to have filmed women in the shower at his hog barn

OLIVIA — An Olivia man has been summoned to appear on charges alleging he filmed women showering without their knowledge at his hog farm in rural Olivia, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Renville County District Court. Nicholas William Steffel, 27, faces six gross misdemeanor charges of interference...