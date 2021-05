Nothing says spring like a beautiful bunch of crisp asparagus. While asparagus is available year-round, it's much better when purchased locally. Asparagus is easy to select and prepare and comes in a variety of vibrant colors, including green, violet, purple and white. It also grows wild and is commercially available fresh, frozen and canned. The stalks range in size from colossal to small. Various types and colors of asparagus can be used without any noticeable difference in the taste, so mix and match colors and sizes for visual interest.