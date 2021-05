Ask anyone that’s bought a LEGO set in the last five years about the price of LEGO and they’ll likely say the same thing: “LEGO is so expensive!” As hobbies go, collecting LEGO is definitely on the pricey side, but it can also be an incredible investment. In 2019, there were a blitz of articles like this one boasting that investing in LEGO could be more profitable than gold or stocks. While that is up for debate, some LEGO sets’ prices have skyrocketed over the years after their retirement. For those new to the hobby, LEGO sets are generally only available for about two years before they’re retired permanently, meaning that the supply is cut off and more desirable sets typically go up in value.