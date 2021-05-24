The trailer for Rick and Morty season 5 is out

Dan Harmon has shared an update on the supposed Rick and Morty episode with Kanye West, revealing that only “time will tell” if the episode is ever created. “I think that when Kanye signs on, as he did, to do an episode, it’s not just gonna be Kanye doing a guest voice or Kanye doing a song,” the co-creator said in an interview with MSNBC. “We agreed that it needed to be really interwoven with the Rick and Morty franchise having its own integrity and Kanye having his own, without spoiling any details of what that story would be. Suffice it to say that the end result was going to be a lot of original music. I think that at that point, that’s when seven different corporations, and I don’t fault them for this because this is their job, they have to say, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait a minute. Slow down psychos.’ It’s like, ‘What are you doing?’”