TV Series

The trailer for Rick and Morty season 5 is out

By Bernice V. Smith
theubj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick and Morty season 5 will debut on June 20, a little more than a year after the fourth season reached a conclusion. Indeed, tanked insane lab rat Rick and his grandson, the submissive Morty, will set out on new, wild experiences across existence. Rick and Morty season 4 finished on a scene managing Space Beth, who will keep on calculating into the show going ahead. Generally speaking, however, Rick and Morty appears as though it will branch into some new region for season 5.

theubj.com
