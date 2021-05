During the pandemic, when museums have been left empty and galleries have been without visitors, art thefts became particularly audacious and completely compelling. In 2020 alone, a painting by Frans Hals was stolen for the third time, a work by Vincent van Gogh was stolen from the Singer Laren Museum in the Netherlands; perhaps most disturbingly, Nazi memorabilia also kept disappearing in droves. Last Friday, another high-octane theft took place that’s sure to command attention: in a raid of Arundel Castle in West Sussex, thieves slipped in through a window and smashed a glass cabinet in order to steal a vast amount of objects affiliated with Mary Queen of Scots, including a set of gold rosary beads she was carrying at her execution.