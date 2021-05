If the Duchess of Cambridge has learned anything from Cruella de Vil, it's that a good coat makes the outfit. Last night, Kate and her husband, Prince William, hosted a private drive-in screening of the upcoming Disney film Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The event was set up for NHS staff and employees, to recognise their vital and tireless work amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Cambridges arrived at the venue in a 1966 2A Land Rover, which previously belonged to William's late grandfather, Prince Philip, and was loaned to the couple for the evening by Queen Elizabeth II.