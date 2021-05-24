Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'will hold for now but no peace with Israel without justice for Palestinians', Hamas co-founder says
A senior Hamas leader has told Sky News the group's current ceasefire should hold but warned there was no chance of making peace with Israel for the moment. In a wide-ranging interview - the first he's given to any broadcaster since the ceasefire was announced - Mahmoud Zahar, a Hamas co-founder, denied the group fires rockets from civilian areas and said he would be willing to talk to US President Joe Biden.www.goqradio.com