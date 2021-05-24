newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'will hold for now but no peace with Israel without justice for Palestinians', Hamas co-founder says

goqradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA senior Hamas leader has told Sky News the group's current ceasefire should hold but warned there was no chance of making peace with Israel for the moment. In a wide-ranging interview - the first he's given to any broadcaster since the ceasefire was announced - Mahmoud Zahar, a Hamas co-founder, denied the group fires rockets from civilian areas and said he would be willing to talk to US President Joe Biden.

www.goqradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#Gaza#Sky News#Israelis#Islamist#Jews#Zionism#Fatah#Apple Podcasts#Google Podcasts#Arabic#Islamic#Pa#Israel Hamas Ceasefire#Palestinian President#Hamas Fires Rockets#Israeli Occupation#Israeli Aggression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Google
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastPosted by
The Associated Press

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
Middle EastHastings Tribune

Palestinian prime minister says Jerusalem tension ‘inflammatory’

The cease-fire in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip may be holding but the standoff between Israel and the Palestinians in the contested city of Jerusalem remains tense, the Palestinian Prime Minister said, urging the international community to help end a vacuum in peacemaking. “The problem is that while we do have...
U.S. Politicscampuslately.com

The United States helps Gaza, but not Hamas

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who also wants peace talks, said the United States would work to help solve the “grave humanitarian situation” in the Gaza Strip, while ensuring that the area did not get help from the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which is ruled by Gaza. Help reinforce the ceasefire.
Middle EastPalm Beach Interactive

After Israel-Hamas ceasefire, what next?

With Israel's government accepting an Egyptian ceasefire plan to end the Hamas-Israel conflagration, the question now is what should be done to prevent a future similar deadly scenario. No doubt, humanitarian relief should be delivered. And peace negotiations shepherded by the U.S. should resume. But, in a climate where animus...
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: Hamas co-founder on TV says Israel has no right to exist

Terror group Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar said that Israel has no right to exist during an interview with Britain’s Sky News on Sunday, adding that Hamas’ strategy is to attack “most of the overcrowded area in the civilian society” in Israel. When explicitly asked if Israel has the right to...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken Pledges US Support to Rebuild Gaza During Jerusalem Visit

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored Israel's right to defend itself as he visited Jerusalem on Tuesday as part of an effort to build on a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that went into effect late last week. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blinken said...
POTUSNew York Post

Antony Blinken reaffirms US support for Israel at Netanyahu meeting

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the US’ commitment to Israel’s security during a meeting Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he also said the administration will work to develop “assistance and investment” for Palestinians. It was the first meeting between the two since last week’s cease-fire brokered...
U.S. PoliticsRepublic

Blinken says US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas

JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday to “rally international support” to aid Gaza following a devastating war there while keeping any assistance out of the hands of its militant Hamas rulers, as he began a regional tour to shore up last week’s cease-fire. The 11-day war...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Gantz Warns Hezbollah’s Nasrallah, Hamas in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned Lebanon on Wednesday not to allow the Iranian proxy Hezbollah terrorist organization to launch an attack on Israel from its territory. In a speech marking the 39th anniversary of the 1982 First Lebanon War, Gantz said the IDF is “ready as ever” to protect...
U.S. Politicsnowthisnews.com

Blinken Vows to Help Palestinians Rebuild And Reaffirms Support For Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday as part of the top Biden administration diplomat’s first trip to the Middle East since taking office. After the meeting, Sec. Blinken pledged to confront “the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza” and reaffirmed the Biden administration’s support for “Israel’s right to defend itself” during a press conference. Sec. Blinken also announced the U.S. will reopen its consulate in Jerusalem, which the Trump administration closed, to better engage with Palestinians.
MilitaryPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week, providing the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of...
Foreign Policyhurriyetdailynews.com

Washington to reopen consulate in Jerusalem: Top US diplomat

Jerusalem, which had historically served as an office in charge of diplomatic relations with Palestine. His comments came during a press conference following a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah as part of an official visit to occupied Palestine. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the recent...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Threatens to Not Accept Israel’s New Rules for Gaza

“The resistance [Hamas terror organization] will not accept new rules regarding the Gaza Strip and will go to another round of confrontation [with Israel],” the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which has good sources in Hamas, reported Tuesday morning, claiming that this message was conveyed to Israel through Egypt. The newspaper quoted...
Middle Eastarise.tv

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Holds as UN Launches Gaza Aid Appeal

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has held into a third day as mediators spoke to all sides about extending the period of calm after the worst outbreak of fighting in years which saw at least 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, killed by Israeli bombing. Egyptian mediators have been shuttling...