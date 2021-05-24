Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'will hold for now but no peace with Israel without justice for Palestinians', Hamas co-founder says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday as part of the top Biden administration diplomat’s first trip to the Middle East since taking office. After the meeting, Sec. Blinken pledged to confront “the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza” and reaffirmed the Biden administration’s support for “Israel’s right to defend itself” during a press conference. Sec. Blinken also announced the U.S. will reopen its consulate in Jerusalem, which the Trump administration closed, to better engage with Palestinians.