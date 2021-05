If you own a Jeep Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator, odds are good you at least think about taking it overlanding. After all, that's half the fun of owning an off-road-capable pickup truck or SUV: dreaming about all the fun adventures you could take it on, even if, 99.9 percent of the time, you're not doing anything more exciting than picking up soil at Home Depot or driving to your parents' house.