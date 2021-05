When Bahiyah Yasmeen Robinson started VC Include in 2018, her aim was simple - to fill the gap in the market and build a platform of women and diverse led asset management funds in the venture capital space. As an impact investor that started working in Africa in 2010, she realized over the years that building new market opportunities for investment begins with a long-term plan to build partnerships that will create an enabling environment for investments down the line. Her experience and work as the Managing Director of the Appfrica Fund in a public-private partnership with the World Bank Group and the U.S. Department of State, where she led a team that established one of the first six accelerators and early-stage investment funds created on the African continent, attracted global tech organizations like Microsoft, Salesforce, Mozilla, and Nokia to provide training, mentorship, and access to early-stage capital to the first wave of technology entrepreneurs in East and West Africa.