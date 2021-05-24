Tiger Woods leads social media tributes to Phil Mickelson after historic PGA Championship win
Tiger Woods has paid tribute to his long-time rival Phil Mickelson after the 50-year-old registered a history-making victory at the PGA Championship. Mickelson claimed a two-shot victory on Kiawah Island's Ocean Course to secure a sixth major title and become the oldest major winner ever, smashing the record held by Julius Boros since he won the same event - aged 48 - some 53 years earlier.www.goqradio.com