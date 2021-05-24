newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mayors Monday: Marathon City Administrator Andy Kurtz

By Mike Leischner
939thegame.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARATHON CITY, WI (WSAU) — Plans for a new retail complex in Marathon City are on hold for now, but Administrator Andy Kurtz says that doesn’t mean the village is in a bad place. Plans are currently in motion for a new apartment complex near the village business part through...

939thegame.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Housing Projects#City Administrator#Marathon City#Wsau#S C Swiderski#Administrator Andy Kurtz#Wausau#Marshfield#Outdoor Recreation#Apartment Complex#Bids#Detached Garages#Single Story Structures#Quality Rental Housing#Plan Trips#Sale#Grocery Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Politicsstpetecatalyst.com

City Council wants to curb administration spending

May 27, 2021 - The St. Petersburg City Council will consider lowering the threshold that the administration can spend without Council approval. The Council's budget committee approved a proposal Thursday from Council Chair Ed Montanari to lower the threshold from $100,000 to $75,000. The measure now advances to the full City Council, which will be asked to approve a change to the city's procurement code. Montanari proposed the lower spending threshold after Mayor Rick Kriseman signed a $99,000 contract with a consultant for Tropicana Field site redevelopment. The contract initially was for $180,000 but the Council delayed approval and the scope of services required dropped during that time, administration officials said. Originally, Montanari wanted to lower the spending limit to $50,000 but he changed that to $75,000 to reduce the work the city's staff would have to do in preparation for council approval. Council member Gina Driscoll said the lower threshold would create additional cost, but said it was the price paid for "broken trust" and a move to circumvent the Council. Council member Darden Rice suggested the lower spending limit be reviewed after six months, and the rest of the budget committee agreed to that. Kriseman will leave office in early 2022 because of term limits. Both Rice and Council member Robert Blackmon, who also sits on the budget committee, are mayoral candidates.
Wadena, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

Wadena city administrator job is posted

The Wadena City Council and interim City Administrator Dave Evans hope to see applications pouring since the Wadena City Administrator position was Monday, May 24. Gary Weiers, a service team lead at David Drown Associates presented the board with the next steps in the recruitment process for the next city administrator during a special city council meeting Thursday, May 20. DDA was selected to help the city hire the next administrator as they do work in executive recruitment.
Selah, WAFOX 11 and 41

Selah City Administrator Donald Wayman is fired

SELAH, WA – On Wednesday, Selah Mayor Sherry Raymond announced City Administrator Donald Wayman was released of his duties. This decision came after a private meeting on Tuesday between the city council, City Attorney Rob Case, Mayor Raymond and Donald Wayman. I reached out to everyone involved in the Tuesday...
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Messages From the Mayor of Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a message from Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud. “After traveling to Arkansas for a grandson’s graduation, it really felt good driving into Valley City last Monday evening. I like being “home” We were gone for a long weekend and one of the first things we noticed was how much colors had changed. The grass and the trees had changed considerably and that was even before the nice rain.
Petsillinoisnewsnow.com

Mayor Gary Moore Talks About Monday’s City Council Meeting, TIF District and the Kewanee Pound

The Mayor of Kewanee, Gary Moore, joined Wake Up Tri-Counties on WKEI to talk about Monday’s Kewanee City Council Meeting. It was an emotional and contentious meeting as debate went on over the contract to operate the Kewanee Animal Control Pound. Mayor Moore told WKEI that it came down to cost and the $3000 on average per year that the bid from the Henry County Humane Society would save the City of Kewanee over the bid from the current operators, The Kewanee Friends of the Animals, was the final determining factor for his vote. The Mayor also discussed the expansion of Kewanee’s TIF District and the likely to pass resolution coming soon regarding allowing UTV’s and Golf Carts to be operated on City streets.
Lansing, MIPosted by
Lansing, Michigan

Mayor Andy Schor Adjusts COVID-19 Restrictions in the City of Lansing

(LANSING) - Mayor Andy Schor today signed an executive directive and an executive order adjusting restrictions put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The City of Lansing will once again offer in-person programming at community centers, as well as hire to fill vacant positions to ensure that we can appropriately serve Lansing residents,” said Mayor Schor. “It’s vital that we work together and adjust to all health and safety guidelines that are in place while we work on opening City facilities.”
Sunset Hills, MOcallnewspapers.com

Sunset Hills’ new city administrator is welcomed to city

Nine months into the job, Sunset Hills’ second-ever city administrator is enjoying getting to know the city and community while overcoming the challenges brought on by COVID-19. City Administrator Brittany Gillett’s first day overseeing City Hall was Sept. 28, after working in the city of Bridgeton for 2.5 years as...
Point Comfort, TXportlavacawave.com

City administrator to attend program

POINT COMFORT – The city administrator will attend a nationally accredited program for public managers at the local, state, or federal level beginning in June. City Administrator Robby Silva told the Point Comfort City Council at its May meeting that he had received a Barney L. Knight Texas Certified Public Manager (CPM) Scholarship to take part in the Certified Public Managers program.
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

Willmar City Council to select new city administrator Thursday

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council will hold a special city council meeting Thursday to select a new city administrator. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building, and is also available electronically on the gotomeeting ap. The two candidates for the post are Dana Schoening of Sweetwater Texas and Tyler Brooks of South Daytona Florida. The final selection was delayed while the council waited for the final results of background checks of Brooks and Schoening. Current administrator Brian Gramentz is retiring next month.
Marathon County, WIrock947.com

Marathon County Library Board Places Director, 2 Employees on Unpaid Administrative Leave

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Multiple Marathon County Library employees have been placed on leave this month. Wednesday afternoon the Marathon County Library Board met for a Special Meeting. At the meeting, the Board went into closed session to discuss a complaint the board received about an employee of the Marathon County Library. The Board also discussed with legal counsel during the closed session with respect to litigation the body could become involved in.
Prescott Valley, AZSignalsAZ

Mondays with the Mayor – May 24th

Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics including:. Memorial Day...
Norwich, CTThe Day

Norwich city offices reopen Monday

Norwich — City government offices will open fully to the public beginning Monday, City Manager John Salomone said, although some busy departments, such as city clerk and human services, might still request people make appointments to avoid crowds. Some boards and commissions will continue to hold hybrid or virtual meetings,...
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

City Commission meeting set for Monday

The McPherson City Commission will conduct weekly business at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the City Commission Meeting Room, 400 East Kansas. The agenda:. 2.1 Appointment to the Board of Public Utilities Board. 3. Fire Department Items. 3.1 Presentation of Firefighters. 3.2 Sprinkler System. 3.3 Approval of Replacement Gear. 4. Police...
Clovis, NMEastern New Mexico News

Mayor addresses city issues

CLOVIS — In a six-person race, a plurality of Clovis voters selected Mike Morris on March 3, 2020, to be their next mayor. By the time Morris was sworn in to become the third person to hold the elected office, the city and the world were just beginning the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trenton, MOkchi.com

Trenton City Council Meets Monday

The Trenton City Council meeting Monday at 7:00 pm at City Hall. The meeting will be in person and available for viewing on ZOOM. Three ordinances are on the agenda for consideration. They include A contract with RS Electric for the replacement of breaker relays at the electric substation, also for the upgrade of the Electric Plant SCADA control system.
Newburgh, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Ouster of top city administrator divides Newburgh council

Outgoing Newburgh City Manager Joe Donat had just received a positive performance review from the City Council and was in negotiations with the council on his new work contract, he said, when reached by phone on Thursday. But then came his meeting with Mayor Torrance Harvey earlier this week. “I...
Wausau, WIWSAW

Speaker at Marathon County meeting accuses Wausau mayor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The leader of an organization that spoke to the Marathon County Board of Supervisors Thursday made an outrageous accusation against Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg. “She says “community for all,” but she’s all in for fully exterminating people. Blacks,” said Every Black Life Matters President Kevin McGary....
Waconia, MNhometownsource.com

Waconia OKs annexation, new city administrator contract

The city of Waconia has annexed hundreds of acres to its boundaries in recent years, driven largely by property owner requests and development opportunities. The city council authorized another 10 acres for annexation last Monday, May 3. The latest parcel to be annexed is located in Laketown Township at 9550...