(St. Paul, MN) -- People in Minneapolis and St. Paul are will need to continue wearing face masks. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city will keep its current mask regulations until all COVID-related data and vaccination rates are reviewed. Once completed, Frey says he will revisit the decision to lift or maintain the mask mandate. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter echoed the same sentiments. Local governments in Minnesota can put their own orders in place after the state mandate is lifted.