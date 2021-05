Hot temperatures, showers and storms possible through Wednesday

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinton; Greene; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WARREN...CLINTON AND SOUTHERN GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM EDT At 154 AM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Xenia, moving southeast at 45 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph Pea size hail Locations impacted include Xenia, Wilmington, Sabina, New Vienna, New Jasper, Harveysburg, Spring Valley, Bowersville, Port William, Paintersville, Melvin, Bloomington, Lumberton, Middleton Corner, New Antioch, Mount Holly, Roxanna, Oakland, Lees Creek and Reesville. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 45 and 60. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.