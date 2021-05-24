newsbreak-logo
Norway

The weekly geography quiz

By Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

GEOQUIZ: The Scandinavian Peninsula consists of which countries?. Answer: Primarily Norway and Sweden, though sections of northwest Finland and Russia are also included. The peninsula is about 1,150 miles long.

