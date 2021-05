There’s a new place to hang out after hiking or running up one of Colorado’s most prominent mountains. If you hike or trail run 12 miles (19 km) on the Barr Trail to the top of Pikes Peak this summer, you’ll no doubt be in need of a break before hiking down, and possibly a hearty meal and something to drink, too. Although the trails to the 14,115 foot (4,302 meter) summit are gradual, it’s one of the longest efforts required to reach one of Colorado’s famed “14ers,” the nickname for the state’s 53 peaks that top 14,000 feet (4,267 meters). By late June, though, you’ll have a comfortable place to rest and refuel.