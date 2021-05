Miamisburg residents are looking to secure enough signatures to put an outdoor drinking area on the ballot this November instead of it taking effect in June. Miamisburg Merchants Association proposed the 40-acre Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, earlier this year and Miamisburg City Council on May 4 approved an ordinance that would lead to its creation next month. After hearing community feedback during public hearings in March and April, council reduced the days and hours for the outdoor drinking area from the proposed 5 to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays.