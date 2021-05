For more on the controversy, see this May 7 post; here is the FCC release:. Last week, the Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City, led by Democrat Marilyn Mosby, filed a "formal complaint" with the FCC asking the Commission "to enlist the full investigative and enforcement powers granted to you by the Federal government to take action against the [local broadcaster] WBFF as soon as possible" for "the tone" and "the frequency of" stories by WBFF journalists about State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.