Astros' Framber Valdez: Makes rehab start Sunday

Valdez (finger) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two over four scoreless innings for Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. Valdez, who made his second rehab start, didn't have the control that he had during his first rehab outing, throwing 29 of 54 pitches for strikes. Last Monday, he delivered 38 strikes among his 47 offerings. The left-hander is targeted for a return sometime during June, Steve Schaeffer of the Houston Chronicle reports. Valdez will have his pitch count built up before then, meaning at least one more rehab start.