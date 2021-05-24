newsbreak-logo
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Rehab pushed to Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Odorizzi (forearm) will make his second rehab start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. A rainout Saturday scuttled the Skeeters' rotation plans for the weekend. Framber Valdez (finger), who is also on a rehab assignment, had his start moved from Saturday to Sunday, while Odorizzi will throw the first game of a doubleheader Monday. He's expected to throw between 75 and 80 pitches during the start, which could be his final one before rejoining the major-league club.

