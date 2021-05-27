Figs IPO: 5 things to know about the newly-public healthcare apparel company

DLocal Limited (“dLocal”), a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 29,411,765 Class A common shares, consisting of 4,411,765 Class A common shares offered by dLocal and 25,000,000 Class A common shares offered by the selling shareholders, pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, above the price range of $16.00 to $18.00 per share.