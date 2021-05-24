newsbreak-logo
Daigo Umehara Describes His Battle With Covid-19: 'It Was Hell'

By Brian Ashcraft
Kotaku
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported earlier this month, esports pro Daigo Umehara was hospitalized after contracting covid-19. This weekend, Umehara tweeted that he had been discharged. Thank goodness. Daigo expressed tremendous gratitude for the medical attention he received, adding that he is on the road to recovery. “After nearly two weeks of treatment,...

kotaku.com
