Thailand says its tourism industry may not recover until 2026

(May 24): It could take another five years before tourism revives fully in Thailand — an ominous sign for one of the most tourism-dependent economies in the world. The sector, which contributed about one-fifth of Thailand’s economy before the pandemic, isn’t expected to return to normal until 2026, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday, citing the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The delayed return — which some analysts had expected within two years — will impact more than seven million workers, some of whom may need to find jobs in other fields, the council said.