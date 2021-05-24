newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Thailand says its tourism industry may not recover until 2026

By Randy Thanthong-Knight
theedgemarkets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 24): It could take another five years before tourism revives fully in Thailand — an ominous sign for one of the most tourism-dependent economies in the world. The sector, which contributed about one-fifth of Thailand’s economy before the pandemic, isn’t expected to return to normal until 2026, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday, citing the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The delayed return — which some analysts had expected within two years — will impact more than seven million workers, some of whom may need to find jobs in other fields, the council said.

www.theedgemarkets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tourism Industry#Economic Development#Foreign Visitors#Destinations#Southeast Asian#Phuket#Country#Resort#Revenue#Trend#Vaccinated Visitors#July#Traction#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Country
Thailand
Related
Politicskauainownews.com

Hawai´i’s Tourism Industry Rebounding Faster Than Expected

The tourism bounce back in Hawai´i is outpacing what industry professionals expected. According to the report from Hawai´i News Now (HNN) on Wednesday, May 26, the state expects it will register 6.6 million visitor arrivals this year, which would be 64% of 2019 pre-pandemic totals. The State Department of Business,...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Thailand planning more economic measures to cope with virus impact

BANGKOK (May 27): Thailand is planning additional measures to retain jobs and boost domestic consumption in a bid to help the Southeast Asian economy weather its most severe coronavirus outbreak so far, the state planning agency said on Thursday. The tourism-reliant nation is struggling with a third wave of infections...
Economyeverythinggp.com

Additional relief for Alberta’s tourism industry

The Alberta government is allowing accommodation providers to keep the tourism levy amounts they collect for an additional three months. To ensure money stays in the pockets of Alberta’s job creators, the province says hotels and other lodging providers will be able to keep tourism levy amounts collected between April 1 and June 30.
Economythe-riotact.com

How ACT’s tourism industry is getting back in the game

The ACT’s tourism industry is bouncing back after COVID-19 restrictions, travel bans and border closures shredded the number of visitors to the national capital. Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Andrew Barr said a range of data was pointing to a recovery in the sector, assisted by government initiatives to attract more visitors to the region, better air connections and more competition on key routes.
Public HealthWSLS

Malaysia's worsening COVID-19 outbreak sparks alarm

KUALA LUMPUR – A worsening coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia has sparked alarm and is spilling over into neighboring Thailand, which recently discovered a more infectious variant in its south believed to have come from Malaysia. Malaysia has experienced a rapid climb in new cases since April that has strained its...
TravelPosted by
pymnts

Thailand Eyes Tough Future For Travel Industry, 7 Million Workers

For the travel industry, the pandemic has seen epic losses. As countries reopen their borders this year, many questions remain about the industry’s road to recovery. The National Economic and Social Development Council of Thailand said Monday (May 24) that it could take another five years before the tourism industry returns to normal in Thailand. The council said that, given tourism’s troubles, some workers will have to find employment in other sectors of the economy, Bloomberg reported.
TravelWNCY

Time to restart, says global travel industry at pared-down Madrid tourism fair

MADRID (Reuters) – Representatives from 55 countries gathered at Madrid’s FITUR tourism congress this week to promote themselves as safe destinations and kickstart a recovery in global travel, which was brought to a near-standstill by COVID-19 last year. “It’s an inflection point for the industry,” said Spain’s Tourism Minister Reyes...
HealthUS News and World Report

China, in Global Campaign, Vaccinates Its People in Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese citizens living in Thailand began being vaccinated on Thursday as part of China's global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad. China recently donated 500,000 vaccine doses, and Thailand agreed in turn to inoculate Chinese nationals as it slowly rolls out shots for its...
TravelTravelPulse

Family Travel Fueling Rise of Devastated Tourism Industry

Widespread access to COVID-19 vaccinations and the easing of travel restrictions have led to a surge in family travel being booked for the summer across the United States. According to The New York Times, vaccinated families are opting for private jets, luxury resorts and guided tours when booking their first family reunions following the lockdowns.
AsiaBirmingham Star

Book on landmark tunnel seen to propel tourism industry in Tinoc

TINOC, Ifugao, May 18 (PIA) - - Authorities in the province are hopeful that the launching of a book that featured the reported last campsite of Japanese Imperial Army General Tomoyuki Yamashita during the World War II will propel the promotion of tourism industry here. The book entitled "Bungubung Tunnel,...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Singapore’s tourism industry races to abide by new Covid-19 rules

(May 15): Checking in to a hotel room in Singapore from Sunday could also mean agreeing to random checks from staff to ensure only two guests are in the room at any time. That’s just one example of how the city-state’s tourism sector is racing to adapt to the latest restrictions imposed on the local population to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
WorldUS News and World Report

'Restrained Optimism' for Greek Tourism Recovery - Industry Body

ATHENS (Reuters) - The head of Greece's tourism confederation SETE expressed "restrained optimism" on Friday for a recovery in the industry this year after the hammering from the COVID-19 pandemic, forecasting revenues could reach 40% of 2019 levels. Greece, which depends on tourism for a fifth of its economy and...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Frasers Hospitality Forges Ahead With Expansion In China

Singapore – Building on the successful launch of Fraser Residence Chengdu in mid-2020, Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, is set to continue on its steady growth course in China in key Chinese gateway cities. Notable plans within the next four years include the upcoming opening of properties...
Economykfgo.com

Portugal’s economy recovering well, may beat 2021 forecast, minister says

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal’s economic recovery has been fast and strong since it started easing its COVID-19 lockdown in mid-March, and growth this year may exceed the government’s forecast of 4%, its Economy Minister said on Tuesday. The corporate sector’s fortunes are also picking up, Pedro Siza Vieira told Reuters.
LifestyleBirmingham Star

Asia Album: Cambodia's famous Angkor Archeological Park awaits tourists

PHNOM PENH, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Angkor Archeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is Cambodia's most popular tourist destination. Located in Siem Reap province, the park attracted up to 2.2 million international tourists in 2019,...