A Manitowoc man is facing charges after he reportedly stalked a woman, and broke into her home. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of North 8th Street just before 6:30 PM on Sunday (May 16th) to investigate the report. The female occupant of the home told police that the 19-year-old man had been stalking her, randomly showing up at her home uninvited. At some point, he reportedly broke into the woman’s home, prompting a call to police.