'That's the most we'll see of Kane in this kit': Tottenham fans left unconvinced by their star man taking part in the new shirt launch as he agitates for a mega-money move away from White Hart Lane this summer
Tottenham unveiled their new home kit on Monday with star man Harry Kane involved in the launch despite his desire to leave the club. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all interested in signing the England captain, who is likely to cost in the region of £150million to buy.www.chatsports.com