'That's the most we'll see of Kane in this kit': Tottenham fans left unconvinced by their star man taking part in the new shirt launch as he agitates for a mega-money move away from White Hart Lane this summer

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham unveiled their new home kit on Monday with star man Harry Kane involved in the launch despite his desire to leave the club. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all interested in signing the England captain, who is likely to cost in the region of £150million to buy.

www.chatsports.com
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Kane pinpoints reason for Tottenham victory over Wolves

Tottenham star Harry Kane was delighted with the team's display against Wolves in the Premier League. Spurs dominated from start to finish and could have scored more goals, as they push to finish in a Europa League spot. Kane scored the first goal of the game, before Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg made...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Positivity around club bringing joy back to Tottenham football

The 2-0 victory over Wolves yesterday wasn’t the only positive to celebrate, as Tottenham went about their business with a resounding sense of joy scarcely seen this season. While it wasn’t Tottenham’s most convincing performance, the home side still breezed through the 90 minutes relatively untroubled. Ryan Mason’s side came out of the gates slowly, struggling to take control of a match that was there for the taking.
Premier LeaguetheScore

Report: Kane requests summer transfer from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave in the summer, The Telegraph's Matt Law reports. The 27-year-old would reportedly prefer to stay in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United considered the most likely destinations. Whether Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would...
Premier Leaguecompletesports.com

Kane Expresses Desire To Leave Tottenham This Summer

Harry Kane has reportedly informed Tottenham Hotspur that he wants to leave this summer. Kane has had another sensational personal season, but despite his heroics Spurs have continued to struggle, and look set to miss out on Champions League football for the second campaign in a row. The 27-year-old has...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool) The two-time African Footballer of the Year fired in a brilliant finish off the inside of the post to get Liverpool level as the Reds kept their chances of a top-four finish in their own hands. SAID BENRAHMA (West Ham) Benrahma grabbed his first Premier League goal...
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.