Luke Ayling has described Leeds United teammate Raphinha as a “serious player” – but has made a joke about his physique is incredibly deceptive. Raphinha, 24, joined the Whites in October last year for an undisclosed fee reported to be in the region of £17 million. The Brazilian has made a positive contribution, with 29 Premier League appearances. He has chipped in with six goals and weighed in with eight assists on an excellent debut campaign.