Lando Norris says an incident with Nikita Mazepin in the first round of qualifying cost him a better position when he reached Q3. The McLaren driver was delayed by the Haas pilot at the chicane during his first run in Q1. He had to make another attempt at a quick time to reach the second stage of qualifying, which meant he used another new set of soft tyres. That left him with just a single set to use in Q3, instead of two.