Gambling

This Week in Poker Podcasts

pokerfuse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Episode 108! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. The hosts started off by talking a bit about the fall WSOP & the potential it has given the pent up demand that likely exists for live poker. Then, they turned their attention to answering a hand history question sent in by Cruz where he questioned whether or not he should use his hand as a bluff catcher on the river. Topics covered include:● The importance of evaluating each street to determine the proper play● Why looking at your range from all perspectives is key● How to decide which hands would make good bluff catcher candidates.

pokerfuse.com
Related
San Diego, CAPoker News

PokerNews Week in Review: The State of Poker in USA

On the latest special episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway recap the MSPT Sycuan Casino stop in San Diego, talk WSOP.com possibly coming to Michigan and Pennsylvania, and highlights from the 2021 PokerStars MISCOOP and NJSCOOP. They also chat with a pair of guests....
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Where to Play Poker in Annapolis

Everyone that has had as much as a fleeting interest in poker remembers it reaching its popularity peak during the turn of the millennium. Poker was all the rage back then. However, it slightly fell out of favor over the past decade, only to recently make a comeback. In 2020, gambling giant Flutter Entertainment reported a massive uplift in PokerStars player numbers, claiming an increase in gaming revenues of 165%.
GamblingPoker News

When Poker Players SHOW the BLUFF ♠️ PokerStars

----------------- Poker is not always a game of peace; When so much is on the line, it's easy to get tilted and adopt strategies that are... less than optimal. In this series, we will see huge egos, big mouths, and crazy tilts, as well as big names in poker like Litvinov and Srinivasan getting frustrated, angry, drunk, and emotional at the poker table! Follow along as we watch some of the craziest reactions from the top players in the world. And remember, if you're thinking of a reaction in a poker table you can't get out of your head but don't see here, let us know in the comments below!
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

#145 Jonathan Little: WPT Player of the Year, 2x WPT Champ, & Founder of PokerCoaching.com

#145 Jonathan Little: WPT Player of the Year, 2x WPT Champ, & Founder of PokerCoaching.com. On today’s show, we break the thermometer and watch the mercury spill out all over your brand new Crocs (What a waste of mercury) as I am very pleased to welcome back the one and only human in the world who can say they’re my boss, the great Jonathan Little.Strap into your seat because today’s conversation is going to cover playing poker, teaching poker, learning poker, and learning from poker. JL is a powerhouse in the poker community as he has over $7 Million in live MTT cashes, is a 2x WPT champion, is the season 6 WPT player of the year, and works so hard he makes me feel like I’m asleep at the wheel.He posts a weekly blog, has at least two podcasts, publishes multiple YouTube vids per week, and has built his baby, PokerCoaching.com, into one of the most dominant poker training platforms on the market.Oh, and remember the last time we talked to Jonathan, and he told us with a straight face he wouldn't write another book? Me too but it appears the man just can’t help himself as he's wrapped up yet another eventual poker classic, which means the count is now up to 15 best-selling poker strategy books. In today’s conversation with the founder of PokerCoaching.com, you’re going to learn:- How a homeless dude in a junkyard was the catalyst to Jonathan’s poker career.- Adjustments you ought to make when playing against weaker opponents.- How Jonathan manages to continue to find stuff to write about.- And much, much more!Before you dive into this episode with Dara, I wanted to take a moment to let you know about my latest mini-course: Neutralize River Leads.NRL is powered by Mass Data Analysis, which means the strategies were built based on what folks are ACTUALLY doing instead of what folks theoretically SHOULD do.Neutralize River Leads is a “pay what you wish” mini-course so that you can experience the power of MDA at absolutely no upfront cost.You can grab your copy at https://chasingpokergreatness.com/NRL by joining the daily newsletter.Without further ado, l bring to you cardplayer, entrepreneur, 15 times author, and fan-favorite Jonathan Little! New CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.
Gamblingvegasslotsonline.com

Poker Players Back Up the Truck for KL Cleeton

The poker community showed up in a big way this weekend to support one of their own. The poker player, manager of poker training site Learn Pro Poker, and co-founder of the training app Range Trainer Pro KL Cleeton is an inspirational story in the poker world and a much-loved member of the community.
GamblingPoker News

Ian "potamophobia" Matakis Among Four Recent WSOP Circuit Ring Winners at GGPoker

The 2021 World Series of Poker Super Circuit Online awarded four more gold rings last week at GGPoker. Ian "potamophobia" Matakis kicked off last week with a win in the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series Event #12: $800 Pot Limit Omaha Championship for $87,386 while "NuttedDreams", "Ficho", and "RyutaroTY" will also have shiny new WSOP Circuit rings shipped to their homes after also winning big events.
GamblingPoker News

2021 WPT Online Series by partypoker

Benjamin Rolle added the WPT Online Series $25,500 Super High Roller title to his long, ever-growing list of poker victories when he came out on top of a field of 43 superstars at partypoker. $1 million was the guarantee partypoker slapped on this Super High Roller, but $1,075,000 was paid...
Las Vegas, NVwsop.com

WSOP HIGHLIGHTS POWERED BY POKERGO -- 2005 WSOP MAIN EVENT TOP 5 HANDS

The 36th Annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) ran from June 2 to July 15, 2005 from the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was the first year that the WSOP wasn’t held at Binion’s Horseshoe, apart from the final two days of the marquee $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship that would play out from Binion’s Horseshoe.
Gamblingcardschat.com

Long Awaited Tom Dwan vs. Phil Hellmuth Match Was Supposed to Happen

Tom Dwan was the next man up to take on Phil Hellmuth on PokerGO’s High Stakes Duel, but Daniel Negreanu got in the way. In 2020, Hellmuth defeated Antonio Esfandiari in three straight matches on the show and then cashed out. High Stakes Duel doesn’t end after one battle concludes. Instead, the winning player then has the option to face a new challenger, and there are some big-name pros such as Dwan waiting in the wings.
GamblingPoker News

PokerNews Week in Review: Leaving Corporate Position to Become Poker Pro

Lots going on in the poker world this week and Jeff Platt, Sarah Herring and Chad Holloway discuss it all. From the WPT online at partypoker to GGPoker Super Millions double winner there is a lot to discuss. Plus Chad shares about his experience at Garry Gates wedding in Mexico and Sarah reveals the PokerNews OGs are ALL PREGNANT.
Gamblingmymmanews.com

What is an Online Poker Freeroll Tournament

The industry standard for handing out free poker money is through special no-buy-in tournaments called freerolls. These freeroll tournaments are worth real money but cost absolutely nothing to enter. While freeroll tournaments sound too good to be true, there are a few catches to finding the right ones. The Different...
Hobbiesthehighlandsun.com

Celebrity Crypto Poker Tournament on Virtue Poker Platform to Be Live Streamed on Twitch

Virtue Poker will be organizing a high-value celebrity poker tournament to support charitable organizations. During the event, viewers can participate in giveaways and win rare NFT rewards. Virtue Poker’s Upcoming Poker Tournament Has a Lot to Offer for Everyone. Virtue Poker, funded by well-known industry investors, including Pantera Capital, ConsenSys,...
Gamblingvegasslotsonline.com

This Summer Will Be a Period of Reckoning for Online Poker

In 2017, Netflix’s CEO said sleep was the company’s biggest competitor. Similarly, a poker company’s biggest competitor is not the other poker companies. It is the other entertainment industries fighting for the public’s attention and their recreational money. For that reason, all of the sites have an unspoken and rarely...
Atlantic City, NJfastphillysports.com

POKER ROOMS ARE BACK: HERE ARE SOME TIPS OF THE TABLE

Some Tips for Those Looking to Atlantic City Poker Rooms for the First Time. It was welcome news for many in the Philadelphia area last fall when news broke of the reopening of the Borgata poker room. It signaled something of a return to normal even while the pandemic was still raging in the U.S. — giving many hope that before long they’d be able to resume ordinary activity and recreation.
Gamblingchess.com

The Intersection Of Poker And Chess‎

I am a World Series of Poker bracelet winner, co-author of The Mathematics of Poker, an expert-level chess player, and a quantitative researcher at Susquehanna International Group (SIG), a leading global quantitative trading firm. At SIG, we enjoy seeking out competition in both poker and chess. Our employees have won...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

PokerGo and SuperDraft to unite DFS contests and poker tournaments

PokerGo has teamed-up with Caesars Entertainment in a collaboration which will see SuperDraft bring daily fantasy sports contents to professional poker tournaments. The will see poker fans and players gain access to fantasy leagues and content for PokerGo tournament on the SuperDraft platform, in which it link-up which is lauded as a “first ever”.
Gamblinggaminglyfe.com

Can You Play Casino Games Online in Canada for Real Money?

You’ve heard the stories. Someone was playing video slots at an Internet casino and won $100,000. Another person played the same games and won $5 million. Are these stories true? Can you play casino games for real money in Canada?. Yes, people have been playing casino games and winning real...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Summer poker schedule filling up in Las Vegas

The summer poker schedule is filling up, even without the World Series of Poker. The flagship WSOP at the Rio has been moved to the fall (Sept. 30 to Nov. 23) because of the coronavirus pandemic. But several casinos have scheduled significant events for the summer, led by Wynn Las Vegas, which has announced a $10 million guaranteed prize pool for its Wynn Millions starting June 25.