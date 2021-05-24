Energean FIDs Karish work, warns of delays

Pieridae Energy’s Goldboro LNG project, located in Nova Scotia (with the potential to export Marcellus/Utica molecules) has been on our radar for years. Nine years to be exact. In August 2020 Pieridae hired a senior VP to run the project, an indicator the company is serious about building it (see Pieridae Hires Senior VP to Run Goldboro LNG Export Project). Last September Pieridae hired EPC giant Becthel to design and (eventually) build it (see Pieridae Hires Bechtel to Design Goldboro LNG in Nova Scotia). Even with all that activity, the fact remains Pieridae still has not pulled the trigger on a final investment decision (FID). During a first-quarter update issued yesterday, Pieridae officials reaffirmed an FID is coming no later than June 30 of this year. Will this project be “the last one standing” for new LNG projects?