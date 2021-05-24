newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Energean FIDs Karish work, warns of delays

By Ed Reed
energyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergean has pushed back the expected start of operations at its Karish project, offshore Israel, owing to delays in Singapore, while also approving more Karish North work. The company has reported that the authorities have reintroduced enhanced COVID-19 restrictions in Singapore. Work on Karish was 90% complete as of the...

www.energyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fid#Oil And Gas#Singaporean#Epcic#Israeli#Karish Main#Bcm Athena#Energean Power Fpso#Fids#Fpso Capacity#Forecasts#Difficulties#Capital Expenditure#Development Work#Sales Commitments#Company#Liquids#Covid 19 Restrictions#Yard Woes#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
Related
Energy IndustryOil & Gas Journal

Tellurian signs 10-year supply agreement, pushes FID

Tellurian Inc. and Gunvor Singapore Pte. Ltd. signed a 10-year sales agreement for 3-million tonnes/year (tpy) of LNG indexed to a combination of the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), netted back for transportation charges. LNG would be delivered free on board (FOB) from Tellurian’s proposed 27.6-million tpy Driftwood LNG plant near Lake Charles, La.
Industryoffshore-mag.com

North Sea Yme licensees enter rig lease arrangement

STAVANGER, Norway – Repsol Norge, on behalf of the licensees for the Yme field in the Norwegian North Sea, has agreed to take over day-to-day operations of the jackup Mærsk Inspirer from Maersk Drilling. The offshore drilling contractor will sell the rig to Havila Sirius, and the Yme licensees will...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Jemena calls for renewable gas target

Australian energy infrastructure company said a renewable gas target could be a “crucial next step” towards achieving net-zero emissions in Australia by 2050. Australian energy infrastructure company, Jemena, has called for a renewable gas target at this year’s Australian Energy Week as a “crucial next step” towards achieving net-zero emissions in Australia by 2050, it said on May 25.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

SeaBird rebrands for energy transition

SeaBird Exploration is rebranding as Green Energy Group as it shifts away from oil and gas seismic and to a new focus on the energy transition. Seismic makes up only 25% of the company’s value. The remaining 75% comes from marine minerals, chairman Ståle Rodahl revealed on a conference call.
Worldoffshore-mag.com

Energean pushing ahead with Epsilon development offshore Greece

ATHENS, Greece – Energean will pursue a revised shallow-water tieback development of the Epsilon field offshore western Greece, subject to finalization of a funding package. The estimated Phase 1 capex is around $70 million, including construction of the Lamda platform and completion of three pre-drilled production wells. Greece’s government, with the approval of the European Commission, has agreed to supply funds to support the development.
Energy IndustryTelegraph

EDF warns of delays to Hinkley due to pandemic

EDF has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could cause major delays to its £23bn Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant. Talks are continuing between the French state-owned power business and British officials about potential hold-ups caused by the Covid crisis. Hinkley’s start date has already been pushed back to June...
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Canadian Solar sees ‘exponential’ growth in energy storage, warns of possible project delays as prices spike

Canadian Solar said its first quarter 2021 results included $1.1 billion in revenue, a 17.9% gross margin, and $23 million in net income. For the quarter, net income rose to $0.36 per diluted share, up from $0.11 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company ended the quarter with $1.5 billion in cash, some of which it used to stockpile materials both to meet customer demand and to lessen the impact of rising raw material costs.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Supply bottlenecks could delay German recovery, institute warns

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials could cost Germany a rapid recovery from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with two-thirds of the sectors in the economy reporting supply constraints, an economic research centre found. According to the report by the respected German Economic Institute,...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

SSE's UK wind power hedge price up 18% on year in 2020/21

SSE's hedged power price for its UK wind farms rose 18% year on year in 2020/21, and was seen rising into 2021/22 and 2022/23, company data showed May 26. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The utility had sold 100% of expected wind output of 4.5...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

PGCIL board approved investments of Rs 2,202 crore for various power projects

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said its board has approved investments totaling Rs 2,202 crore for various power transmission projects. The Board of Directors and Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects, in their respective meetings held on May 21, have accorded approvals to the investments, it said in a BSE filing.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Goldboro LNG Predicts FID Coming by June 30 – Some 9 Yrs Later

Pieridae Energy’s Goldboro LNG project, located in Nova Scotia (with the potential to export Marcellus/Utica molecules) has been on our radar for years. Nine years to be exact. In August 2020 Pieridae hired a senior VP to run the project, an indicator the company is serious about building it (see Pieridae Hires Senior VP to Run Goldboro LNG Export Project). Last September Pieridae hired EPC giant Becthel to design and (eventually) build it (see Pieridae Hires Bechtel to Design Goldboro LNG in Nova Scotia). Even with all that activity, the fact remains Pieridae still has not pulled the trigger on a final investment decision (FID). During a first-quarter update issued yesterday, Pieridae officials reaffirmed an FID is coming no later than June 30 of this year. Will this project be “the last one standing” for new LNG projects?
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK to speed up vaccinations, warns Indian variant may delay full reopening

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain would accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination programme, to try to contain a fast-spreading variant first identified in India that could knock a re-opening of the economy off track. The United Kingdom has delivered one of the world's fastest inoculation campaigns, giving a first...
Businessrenewablesnow.com

Danish co Green Hydrogen Systems plans IPO to back growth

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Green Hydrogen Systems, the Danish manufacturer of electrolysers for green hydrogen production, is seeking to list on Nasdaq Copenhagen to back the launch of new products and support its growth. The company on Thursday announced its plan for the contemplated initial public offering (IPO), which...