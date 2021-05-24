CFD For Powerboat Design, Part 1
In its earliest days, composite boatbuilding was open to most anyone who could cut fiberglass fabric and spread resin. By and large, builders learned the trade in a repair shop or boatyard. Their expectations and preferences were shaped by the boats they knew. When it came to launching their own brands, they took the hullforms they had an affinity for and added their own secret formulas. Look at any distinctive designs of the '70s, '80s, and '90s, and it's not difficult to trace how they evolved. Most basic designs, especially the running surfaces, rarely deviated from those of their immediate forebears.