CFD For Powerboat Design, Part 1

First USAF fighter to fly above Mach 2, the F-104 Starfighter made its appearance in the 1950s when it was decided to replace the still airworthy F-100 Super Sabre with a fighter which could be used mainly as an interceptor. Planning started in 1952 and the first of two prototypes took to the air on March 4, 1954. Seven months later came the initial order for 153 machines of the F- 104A series, followed by 26 two-seater F-104B trainers. Despite its exceptional qualities, however, the USAF considered it unsuitable for interception alone, and with the C version (77 machines, first delivery October 16, 1958), the F-104 was transformed into a fighter-bomber. This aircraft had a brief operational life in Vietnam. However, the Starfighter’s fortunes were lifted by production of the next G version for the NATO allies. From 1960 to 1973 some 1,127 of this variant were produced under license in Canada, Japan, Belgium, Italy, West Germany and Holland. Italy, too, built 245 of the final F-104S version.