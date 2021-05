Rutgers basketball has announced which Big Ten teams it will be facing during the 2021-22 season. The official dates of those games have not yet been selected, although the Scarlet Knights know exactly who they will be facing. There will be 20 Big Ten games while Rutgers will face seven teams twice in home-and-home series. There will also be three teams Rutgers will face solely at home and three they will face on the road. Here is a look at those contests: