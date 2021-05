At the start of Crossover by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, the opening narration talks about who is more real: us or Superman? Yes, Superman is a fictional character, but he has likely existed far longer than you have, and he’s going to be around long after you are dead, as well as leaving an impact that will live on forever. This statement is not far off from the sayings of Grant Morrison, a writer who was less interested in the Alan Moore approach of superheroes existing in the real world, and instead takes the comic book world and overlaps with our world and tries to mesh the two realities.