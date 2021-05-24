newsbreak-logo
Pottawattamie County, IA

14 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows 14 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4, from 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, t o5:30 a.m. on Monday, May 24. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports five additional positive tests in Pottawattamie County, two additional...

westerniowatoday.com
